Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Filament Decreased Its Stake by $533,700; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Iberiabank Has Lowered Holding

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 4,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,493 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 20,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $128.99. About 2.80M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 2.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australian PE firm PEP sets up company to buy Campbell’s international business – AFR – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: PEP, LK, HD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 59,597 shares to 96,968 shares, valued at $27.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 178,544 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Ltd invested in 0.96% or 24,925 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Company has invested 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough Com invested in 1.83% or 106,769 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 343,137 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson owns 0.59% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,409 shares. Schulhoff And Com Inc holds 1.48% or 22,664 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legacy Cap Prns reported 1.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,852 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co owns 724 shares. First Merchants Corp holds 1.16% or 58,580 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North American Mngmt stated it has 166,729 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings.