Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Filament Decreased Holding by $533,700 as Stock Value Declined; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Stake Has Lifted by Forest Hill Capital Llc

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 48.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 23,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 70,060 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97M, up from 47,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 506,542 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: SCOOP: Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 22/05/2018 – Civil rights groups criticize Amazon’s facial recognition system; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON STARTS IN-CAR DELIVERY; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 07/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO MULL SELLING GOODS DIRECTLY IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54,408 shares to 109,910 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,322 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 99.53 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

