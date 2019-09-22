Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Essex Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Holder Cutter & Company Brokerage Has Increased Wabtec (WAB) Position

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 169.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,144 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $584,000, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 1.08 million shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 22/05/2018 – This week kicked off with a standout “Merger Monday,” including GE’s $11.1 billion deal to merge its transportation business with U.S. manufacturer Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 515 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.14 million, down from 4,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 1,527 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stifel Corporation has 0.02% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 537 shares. Stoneridge Investment Partners Limited Company reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guardian Life Insur Comm Of America has 459 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt has 8,046 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,119 shares. 11,196 are held by Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt. Riggs Asset Managment holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer accumulated 51,817 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of stock.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Etf (DIA) by 2,120 shares to 6,314 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 368,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,270 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA).

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Reports 1Q Results, Affirms Adjusted Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Upgrades Wabtec (WAB) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Wabtec Derailed in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $338.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fdsinc (VOOG) by 2,210 shares to 15,442 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Groupinc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can AMZN Stock Hit $2,600 on One-Day Prime Shipping? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.