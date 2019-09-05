Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding by $372,020 as Shares Declined; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Skba Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $5.02 Million

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $100.7. About 319,242 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $31.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.54. About 2.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 16/04/2018 – Drug sellers get a shot in the arm from Amazon report; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 24,900 shares to 267,650 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 11,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,630 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

