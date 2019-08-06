Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Holding by $372,020 as Market Valuation Declined; Bbt Capital Management Stake in News New (NWSA) Cut by $623,796

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1775.63. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 31/03/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon again, claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 23/05/2018 – It’s been a big year for Jeff Bezos. For the first time in history, Amazon has cracked the top 10 of the Fortune 500 list; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 51,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 43,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 95,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 465,016 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 26/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Identifies Toughest Housing Markets for Millennials; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP SAYS FOXTEL-FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO MAKE CIRCULATION & SUBSCRIPTION REV BIGGEST REV STREAM FOR FIRST TIME – CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP NWSA.O – NEWS CORP AND TELSTRA COMPLETE TRANSACTION TO COMBINE FOXTEL AND FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA; 13/03/2018 – News Corp To Become Partner and Shareholder in Dugout SE Asia; 05/03/2018 – News Corp News Corp Will Have 65% Shareholding in Combined Entity; Telstra Will Have 35%; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter Book Publishing Revenue $398 Million; 05/03/2018 – News Corp to Appoint 4 Directors, Including Chairman, to Combined Entity’s Board; Telstra to Appoint 2; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 06/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD TLS.AX – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,200 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $11.80 million for 159.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.