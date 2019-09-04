Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Increased Holding by $372,020 as Share Value Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Dodge & Cox Lifted Holding by $201.36 Million

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1797.67. About 1.00 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 01/05/2018 – Amazon said Tuesday it’s invested more than $400 million in Massachusetts since 2011; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 23.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 3.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 19.85 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07B, up from 16.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 1.66 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH HOLDERS APPROVE AETNA PURCHASE; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,516 are held by Botty Investors Lc. 12,127 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 1.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 59,043 shares. Canandaigua State Bank Tru holds 0.53% or 1,560 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 9,239 are owned by Murphy Cap Incorporated. Cahill Fin owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 129 shares. Exchange Management has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Old Natl Bankshares In reported 11,045 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 80,089 shares. Generation Inv Mngmt Llp holds 103,786 shares. Arvest Bancorporation Division holds 459 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 13.74M shares to 156.94 million shares, valued at $2.42B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 360,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

