Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Duquesne Family Office Has Raised Position by $27.21 Million; Radcom LTD (RDCM) Stock Price Rose While Raging Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.23 Million Its Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50M, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500.

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radcom Ltd (RDCM) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 317,865 shares as the company's stock rose 11.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 797,188 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radcom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $108.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $7.89. About 244 shares traded. Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 57.72% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.36 EPS, down 820.00% or $0.41 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Radcom Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.52% negative EPS growth.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31M and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 12,376 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $35.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI).

