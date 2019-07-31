Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $8.69 Million; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Market Value Rose, Holder Calamos Wealth Management Has Cut Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 22.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 8,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,892 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, down from 39,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $209.11. About 681,961 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Rico; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUT POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR FOR PLANNED TESTING: OPERATOR; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $934.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1888.86. About 1.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Capital Mngmt owns 33,983 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.7% or 766 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd holds 4.83% or 11,544 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Invest Mngmt owns 0.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,153 shares. Legacy Private Tru Co holds 0.76% or 3,589 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Com reported 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Psagot Invest House reported 2,545 shares stake. 329 were reported by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,074 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 25 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Telos Mngmt Inc owns 2,085 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 10,264 shares.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $95.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 551,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 23.65 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.