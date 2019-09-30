Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Dillon & Associates Has Boosted Its Position by $1.34 Million; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Shareholder Systematic Financial Management LP Increased Position by $8.00 Million

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 377.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 710 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70M, up from 188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.83. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Trump urged Postal Service to double package rates for Amazon -Washington Post; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 30/03/2018 – Programs like Connections and a revamped reviews process called Forte are important because Amazon wants to better understand its workforce, now estimated to be the second largest in the U.S; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 114.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 56,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 105,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.04M, up from 49,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $128.85. About 193,293 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 08/05/2018 – JAZZ SEES FY ADJ. EPS $12.75-$13.25, SAW $12.65-$13.25; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1St Source National Bank & Trust owns 5,188 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Light Street Management Lc stated it has 51,057 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 20,202 shares or 10.24% of all its holdings. Scott Selber Incorporated invested in 5,621 shares or 5.35% of the stock. Investec Asset Management North America Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Llc has invested 3.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 2.79 million shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,826 are held by Incline Mngmt Ltd Llc. 876 were reported by Sky Invest Grp Incorporated Lc. Rampart Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 10,266 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd accumulated 1.26% or 403 shares. Bellecapital reported 2,757 shares. Pitcairn owns 7,559 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Elm Advsr Limited Co holds 986 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $323.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 47,693 shares to 13,193 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30,000 shares to 159,178 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,608 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 359,162 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 290,284 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 38,600 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp owns 231,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 19,284 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh invested in 0.03% or 3,655 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 207 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.24% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 3.70 million were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 101,245 are held by Seizert Capital Partners Limited Liability Co. Cwm Llc holds 0% or 126 shares.