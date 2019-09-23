Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Destination Wealth Management Boosted Its Position by $770,451; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Schein Henry (HSIC) as Valuation Rose

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 29.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 23,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $62.31. About 214,170 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – HENRY SCHEIN ONE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL BE JAMES HARDING; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 407 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,877 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 1,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.4. About 1.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Regains No. 2 Title as One Analyst Eyes $1 Trillion Value; 20/04/2018 – Reckitt takes hit from stumbling Scholl and price pressure; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference; 25/05/2018 – Amazon-Killer Ocado Needs to Execute — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has released his latest annual shareholder letter; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 11,650 shares to 36,106 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,428 shares, and cut its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold HSIC shares while 145 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 156.27 million shares or 1.71% more from 153.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 12,977 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 160,629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 196,095 are held by Fiera. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,752 shares. Scotia owns 11,821 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 213,759 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.04% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.06% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 77,119 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 39,715 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 689,994 shares stake. Kings Point Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 10,109 shares to 237,468 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 7,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,271 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).