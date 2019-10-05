Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ctc Has Lowered Stake by $257.70 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined, Atria Investments Has Trimmed Its Stake by $7.20 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE; 25/04/2018 – Boohoo Trounces Rivals as Investments Stave Off Amazon Threat; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 36,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1,892 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $375,000, down from 38,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 84,643 shares to 774,504 shares, valued at $22.69B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kdi Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 4,189 shares. Fagan Associate holds 665 shares. 94,707 were accumulated by Markel. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Com holds 0.8% or 1,064 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 2.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Investment Service Of America, Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,779 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc owns 52,583 shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ems Cap Lp has 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 16.72M shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,108 shares. Asset reported 27,654 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc invested in 142 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 52,371 shares. Jw Asset Ltd Llc holds 18,552 shares or 18.88% of its portfolio.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 213,718 shares to 217,585 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 31,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

