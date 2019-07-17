Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Ctc Has Lifted Position by $384.30 Million; Fosun International LTD Has Cut Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $401,688 as Stock Rose

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4068.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 215,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $393.91M, up from 5,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $12.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1997.5. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Scott Galloway: Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway, with; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Is Expected to Post Strong Revenue Growth as Costs Surge; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multi-billion dollar contract: White House; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 63.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 9,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,477 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 15,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 5.21M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Redeker Says the Euro Has Been the Anti-Dollar (Video); 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 and its production issues; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q EPS $1.45, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.25; 02/05/2018 – Huw Van Steenis is a former Schroders and Morgan Stanley banking analyst; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 73% FOR BONUSES; 13/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC DAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $65, SAYS CO REMAINS ” MOST ATTRACTIVE LEGACY CARRIER”; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 3.4% of Finish Line; 13/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 850P FROM 710P; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 4,620 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 28,876 shares. Guardian Capital Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 781 shares. Stearns Fin Ser Grp reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Lllp holds 5,278 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Central Asset And Mgmt (Hk) Limited has 15.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,170 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 15,650 shares stake. Coastline Tru has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 3.88M shares. Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 1,615 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Fincl Limited Co accumulated 0.37% or 2,735 shares. 337 are held by Perkins Coie. 3,095 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Co. Green Valley Investors invested 12.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 8,191 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 10,432 shares to 57,327 shares, valued at $877.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 12,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,275 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cohen & Steers has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 124,726 shares. 56,779 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 68,600 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 14,908 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 160,320 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 141,300 shares. Sol Cap has 6,600 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 102,550 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability invested in 133,958 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn has 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.23% stake. Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 2.82% or 206,032 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 2.14M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold Company Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 14,587 shares.

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,900 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 79,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Argenx Se.