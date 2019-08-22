Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Covington Capital Management Upped Stake by $1.14 Million; Wal (WMT) Share Price Rose While Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 84,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.25 million, down from 107,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 4.18M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart Ratings After Flipkart Deal Announcement; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- BUYOUT FIRMS ADVENT, GP INVESTMENTS AND ACON DELIVERED NON-BINDING BIDS IN JANUARY FOR MAJORITY STAKE IN WALMART’S BRAZIL UNIT; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 24/04/2018 – Walmart and Fox News, Dominating Consumer Conversations, Named Most Talked About Brands; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. ECOMMERCE SALES GREW 33 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Walmart: Supports Flipkart Ambition to Transition Into Publicly Listed, Majority-Owned Unit

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58M, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $10.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.57. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos say this is the most effective way to make tough decisions; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 27/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos said in a tweet that “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects Amazon to Primarily Use Newly Announced $7 B Comml Paper Program to Address Seasonal Working Cap Swings; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS IT HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY AMAZON – STATEMENT

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14,777 shares to 109,750 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Google Inc by 1,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Whittier has invested 0.33% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 9,484 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Whalerock Point Prns Ltd has 0.73% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 11,382 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 12,693 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Cornerstone has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Salem Counselors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 156,726 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak invested in 1.74% or 14,275 shares. Moreover, Boltwood Cap Management has 0.93% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 14,648 shares. Park Circle Communication holds 15,000 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tompkins Financial has 0.47% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 24,418 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 189,928 shares. Northstar Group reported 18,674 shares. James Investment Research holds 2.17% or 340,884 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Co owns 46,741 shares. Hendershot holds 1,820 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Na accumulated 4,636 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 4.12% or 15.75M shares. Swiss State Bank owns 1.39M shares. Green Square Llc has invested 1.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 3.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Point Port Managers Corp Oh holds 5,757 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.63M shares. Hilltop Hldgs reported 2,158 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldstein Munger And Assoc holds 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 301 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,308 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 155,136 shares. 13,423 are owned by Halsey Assocs Ct.