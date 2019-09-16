Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Condor Capital Management Upped Holding by $840,492 as Stock Price Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Spectrum Management Group Lowered Holding by $1.59 Million

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 444 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 1,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $37.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.52. About 2.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – Amazon is already making moves in health care; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘proud’ of this employee benefit that helps employees go back to school; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 16/03/2018 – Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 8,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,771 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 12,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $193.64. About 583,576 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 6,397 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com has 302,305 shares. Tdam Usa has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 3,142 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Concorde Asset Limited Liability Co owns 1,086 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 4,689 shares. Next Fincl Gp holds 0.26% or 12,993 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Natl Bank Of The West owns 5,927 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Incorporated holds 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2.45M shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 30,860 shares. Brave Asset owns 13,242 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 18,296 shares.

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,077 shares to 21,945 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.99 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 108 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd owns 1,403 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 3.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,350 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerce Bancorporation reported 81,191 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd stated it has 726 shares. Transamerica Financial Advsr holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2 shares. Da Davidson & invested in 0.55% or 15,463 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 6,980 shares stake. Wendell David Associate reported 2,195 shares. Private Wealth Lc holds 6.22% or 21,354 shares in its portfolio. Vestor Cap Lc has 1,421 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 1,615 shares. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52 million and $643.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 13,063 shares to 166,075 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (IHDG) by 19,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,763 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).