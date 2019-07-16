Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Ames National (ATLO) Shareholder Stadium Capital Management Boosted Holding

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $10.61 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.38. About 2.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game changer; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 19/03/2018 – John Oliver’s spoof book about Mike Pence’s bunny pushed Comey’s book out of the top spot on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 101.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 28,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 28,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 528 shares traded. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has risen 1.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA NAMES AARON AMES COO, JOSH SCHERBA PRESIDENT; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ATLO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Legal General Gru Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Co owns 1,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 18,070 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 71,045 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) for 12,347 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 2,701 shares. Stadium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,855 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 19,329 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,300 shares. 16,010 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 108,600 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 103,525 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,801 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.19 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

