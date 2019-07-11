Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Chou Associates Management Cut Resolute Fst Prods (Call) (RFP) Holding by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $29.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2017.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – After Losing China, Jeff Bezos Really Wants to Win in India; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 15/04/2018 – Israel’s Partner in collaboration deal with Amazon Prime Video; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO RAISE PRIME SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO $119 FROM $99 IN US; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 01/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) (RFP) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20 million, down from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $603.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 365,461 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC RFP.N – QTRLY PROFITABILITY IMPACTED BY TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P); 14/03/2018 – St Louis County: Window Cleaning Services – RFP 2018-10-CL; 23/04/2018 – RESOLUTE MINING MARCH QTR OUTPUT 67K OZ; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 27/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-010-2018 (P); 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 21/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018 (P); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST CEO YVES LAFLAMME SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MOMO, HL, TUSK and RMED: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CO2 Solutions Successfully Completes Commissioning of it First Commercial Carbon Capture Unit – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Prem Watsa’s Little-Known Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lumber names chopped as futures fall to four-month lows – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Low-P/E Ratio Stocks in Prem Watsa’s Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Tru Com has 1,141 shares. Valicenti Advisory Ser holds 8.15% or 9,576 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System owns 18,040 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Lc has invested 1.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith Salley & Associate invested in 1.73% or 6,029 shares. Hendley Company accumulated 1,700 shares. Marathon Trading Management Limited invested in 1,283 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 155,136 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Colorado-based Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp has invested 1.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability accumulated 160 shares. American Savings Bank has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 1.09% stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Incorporated stated it has 12,758 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advisors has 492 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Horan Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).