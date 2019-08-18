Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Declined; As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Market Value Rose, Holder Fairpointe Capital Decreased Its Holding

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Adds Whole Foods In Los Angeles To Prime Now Delivery Service — MarketWatch

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial (CINF) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 38,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 826,119 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.96M, down from 864,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.7. About 407,417 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF)

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial to make $134M acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” on October 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International (NYSE:MGA) by 975,679 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $50.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc.

