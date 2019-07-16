Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Decreased Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $115.48. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 30/04/2018 – The Curious Case of the Amazon Prime Price Hike: Fully Charged; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses nearly $40 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New; 04/04/2018 – Rep. McEachin: Congressman Donald McEachin Visits Amazon Facility in Virginia; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 20,112 shares to 60,337 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,696 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. 19,049 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.81M were sold by Grabowski Mary Theresa. Coombe Gary A had sold 9,000 shares worth $845,100. 3,000 shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando, worth $294,750. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, February 15. 1,026 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $99,936 were sold by Sheppard Valarie L. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.24 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Prns has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Heritage Mngmt Corporation has 0.74% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 118,752 shares. Harvey Mngmt Inc owns 3,325 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Com owns 89,419 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 948,212 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. King Wealth stated it has 10,645 shares. 15,988 are owned by Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corp. Cardinal Capital Mngmt stated it has 49,226 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,267 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd holds 22,726 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Legacy Cap Ptnrs invested in 1.76% or 36,280 shares. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 1.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,135 were accumulated by Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Lc.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “PG&E Reaches $1 Billion Settlement With Paradise, California Governments – The Wall Street Journal” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alibaba and JD.com Want to Lock in Merchants With Big Data Deals – The Motley Fool” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “In Case We’re Wrong About Procter & Gamble – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Partnering With Retailers for Package Pickup – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Email API Platforms Gather Steam: VG, TWLO and AMZN in View – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.69 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Limited invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clenar Muke Llc reported 31 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 7,755 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Company holds 1.17% or 3,530 shares. First City Management invested in 757 shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,400 shares. Scge Management Limited Partnership reported 5.28% stake. Hillview Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 113 shares. Trb Lp invested in 6,100 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrow Financial Corporation reported 8,805 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 167,645 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lord Abbett Company Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).