Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Coe Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Stake by $575,739 as Stock Price Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 1,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $25.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.14. About 525,422 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 15/05/2018 – Direct Energy Offers Amazon Echo Dot with New Electricity Plans in Texas; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $60.94. About 880,129 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 13/04/2018 – MinuteClinics are a key part of CVS’ $69 billion plan to acquire health insurer Aetna

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.49 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scharf Limited Liability Company reported 370 shares. Cim Ltd holds 2.17% or 3,309 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr reported 2,956 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Ltd Partnership accumulated 152,425 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,295 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Com has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Green Square Ltd Liability Company owns 1,187 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 23,454 shares or 7.72% of its portfolio. Albion Financial Grp Incorporated Ut, Utah-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,175 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 4.27% or 1,800 shares. Mairs And Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.29% or 13,232 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas owns 605 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Turnaround Plan May Be ‘Good Enough,’ But Timeline Is The Question – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, CAH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “CVS reports earnings Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora owns 1.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 52,203 shares. Atlantic Union Bankshares, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,293 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.16% stake. Laffer Investments has 12,980 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt holds 2.45% or 105,967 shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 603 shares. Moon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 56,765 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Company has 537,458 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Narwhal Mgmt reported 69,286 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charles Schwab Advisory has 0.31% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Cap LP holds 11,763 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 7,831 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 6,222 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,711 shares to 76,500 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,596 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.