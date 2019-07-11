Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Increased Position; Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Shareholder Capital International Increased Its Position by $425,627

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,048 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 21,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $133.91. About 234,014 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE WILL SHARE 50% OF U.S. COSTS & PROFITS; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell & Gene Therapy; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Late Stage Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma at ASCO Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: For the first CAR-T therapy, early sales are weak but hopes are still sky high; 27/03/2018 – Karmanos Cancer Institute, first cancer center in Michigan to offer CAR-T Therapy for an aggressive type of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma; 23/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION TO LENTI-D; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $2023.31. About 2.34 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Bus: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 7,118 shares. Intll Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 1,151 shares. Blackrock reported 2.98M shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Fincl Professionals Incorporated owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Tru reported 0.73% stake. Sivik Ltd Llc stated it has 17,705 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 1,944 shares. Int Invsts holds 5.12M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cap Invsts owns 4.02M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 147,158 are owned by Frontier Limited Co. Sei reported 3,930 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% or 1,800 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.6% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 294,638 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,382 shares to 3,358 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 9,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,706 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,020 shares to 125,042 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,443 shares, and cut its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nevada-based Peavine Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,310 shares. Hamel Associate Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup has 402,174 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Herald Inv Mgmt Ltd has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,165 shares. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York has 168 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Friess Associates Lc invested in 3.11% or 23,817 shares. Moreover, Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartford Invest Management holds 48,875 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi reported 18,513 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 4,961 shares or 2.57% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 265,829 shares. Drexel Morgan & Co stated it has 990 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc has 34 shares. The Arizona-based Autus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).