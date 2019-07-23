Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Cim Investment Mangement Lifted Its Holding by $1.35 Million as Shares Rose; First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Stake

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 1,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $981.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1994.49. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 70.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 11,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,573 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 15,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $150.38. About 3.34 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ended 1Q With $13.2 Billion of Cash on Hand; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 19/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $260.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 12,598 shares to 4,194 shares, valued at $333,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,130 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,921 shares to 38,361 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,788 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).