Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Checchi Capital Advisers Trimmed Its Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding Increased by Lazard Asset Management Llc

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 110.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 198,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,286 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00M, up from 179,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 70,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vgi Pty Limited invested 17.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Light Street Cap Management Ltd invested in 6.23% or 52,350 shares. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 178,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 4.24M shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Capstone holds 0.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,371 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 145 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Horan Cap Advisors Llc has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Assets Inv Lc owns 500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 667 shares. 64,636 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 25,575 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). West Oak Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.61% stake.

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 487,000 shares to 518,000 shares, valued at $146.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Com owns 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,289 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management owns 4,096 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel reported 7,700 shares. 979,995 are owned by Jane Street Group Inc Lc. Connable Office invested in 21,515 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 9,929 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 3.11% or 7.11M shares in its portfolio. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability owns 1.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 37,641 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 21,202 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 466,205 shares in its portfolio. Corvex Management LP holds 3.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 423,100 shares. 2,487 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Management. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Capital Management Com owns 13,232 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 90,246 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Co (NYSE:LNC) by 37,350 shares to 58,452 shares, valued at $3.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,266 shares, and cut its stake in Csw Industrials.