Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Chartist Has Lowered Its Holding by $5.34 Million as Share Price Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Diana Shipping (DSX) by $4.55 Million as Valuation Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 162,887 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper; 20/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Arethusa With Glencore; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – GROSS CHARTER RATE IS US$18,000 PER DAY FOR MINIMUM 20 MONTHS TO MAXIMUM 22 MONTHS; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT WITH GLENCORE; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping 1Q Rev $48.4M

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49M, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shipping stocks bid down – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dry Bulk Supply Side Outlook – Summer 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Amendment of Offer to Purchase Relating to Its Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Diana Shipping Inc.’s (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW) by 3,972 shares to 105,147 shares, valued at $29.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Assocs Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall Sullivan Wa holds 1.96% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 45,141 shares. Hillview Cap Advisors Ltd holds 1.07% or 113 shares. White Pine Investment invested in 132 shares. Epoch Investment Partners has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc owns 140 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 1.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dubuque National Bank Tru Co invested in 0.39% or 1,374 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa reported 22,197 shares or 6.76% of all its holdings. Tb Alternative Assets Limited reported 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 445 are held by Shufro Rose Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scharf Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 370 shares.