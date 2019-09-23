Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Chartist Decreased Position as Stock Value Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Capital City Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position by $302,236

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 6,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 15,774 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 8,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.89. About 9.92 million shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Gillian Tan: Monday morning scoop: LaSalle Hotel Properties is being taken private by Blackstone for $4.8 billion incl. debt; 23/03/2018 – KOHLBERG & COMPANY, L.P. – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION IS NOT CONTINGENT ON RECEIPT OF FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – ICPF, A SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER, WILL CONSIDER BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; RETAINED MACQUARIE CAPITAL (AUSTRALIA) AS FINANCIAL ADVISER; 24/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into LaSalle Hotel Properties in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Blackstone Real Estate Partners Vlll; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s revises DJO Finance’s outlook to positive; SGL raised to SGL-2; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE BX.N SAYS SET UP TO HAVE FIRST CLOSE OF INFRASTRUCTURE FUND THIS QUARTER – MEDIA CALL; 14/03/2018 – HONG KONG (Reuters) — China’s sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold its equity holding in Blackstone Group LP, the U.S. private equity firm said in a filing, ending an 11-year investment; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 15 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710.11 million, down from 390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – IN-CAR DELIVERY ALSO AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH 2015 OR NEWER VOLVO VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE VOLVO ON CALL ACCOUNT; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 165 investors sold BX shares while 113 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 203.90 million shares or 29.58% less from 289.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.