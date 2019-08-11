Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Chartist Cut Holding; As International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bright Rock Capital Management Upped Its Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.20M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Intends to Finance Cash Portion of Frutarom Acquisition via Existing Cash, New Debt and Around $2.2 Billion in New Equity; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Frutarom-IFF deal followed talks with other strategics, sources say [21:10 BST10 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.60; 07/05/2018 – IFF: 5-6 YEARS TO RECOVER FRUTAROM CAPITAL COST ON CASH BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 3 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 390 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $694.49 million, down from 393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 23/04/2018 – ‘Alexa, tell Gigaset I’m going now’ – Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares to 3,324 shares, valued at $597.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (SCHG) by 965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG).