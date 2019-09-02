Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Charter Trust Company Raised Its Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Position Maintained by Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 12,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 80,096 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 67,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 05/03/2018 Asia’s Largest Vending Show CVS and the Official Satellite Show of EuroShop Debut ‘World of Retail’ Exhibition; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 1,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Amazon severs ties with top Washingon lobbying firms; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Prime members are getting a Whole Foods discount, starting in Florida

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,557 were reported by Thompson Inv Mgmt. First Heartland Consultants reported 28,894 shares. Missouri-based Ent has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coho Prns Ltd reported 2.71 million shares stake. Beech Hill holds 103,960 shares. Bokf Na owns 64,023 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc (Ca) reported 0.13% stake. Park Oh accumulated 0.25% or 81,637 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Uss Management Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Huntington Retail Bank invested in 0.09% or 97,019 shares. Kamunting Street Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 5,500 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc has invested 1% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 130,126 shares.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,206 shares to 39,475 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,412 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 317,930 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1,654 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc holds 4,844 shares. Oakwood Capital Mngmt Lc Ca invested in 3.62% or 4,847 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Martin Currie. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Company Limited has 4.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Management Limited Com holds 2.92% or 6,890 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,510 shares. F&V Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 450 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.39% or 45,141 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 886,554 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability Com holds 4.6% or 82,559 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd reported 4.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 7,755 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc. Kames Capital Public Limited Company holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 69,931 shares.