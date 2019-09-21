Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Ccm Investment Advisers Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Wix.Com (WIX) Position by $1.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 567 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 10,152 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.22M, down from 10,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Vollero to Step Down; Amazon’s Tim Stone to Replace Him

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix.Com (WIX) by 38.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 10,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 15,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 25,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wix.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $121.77. About 336,176 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.