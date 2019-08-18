Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Carret Asset Management Has Upped Its Position by $445,000 as Market Value Declined; Eminence Capital LP Holding In Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Was Has Boosted

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 26/05/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Pledges to Expand His Space Ventures; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 71,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.67M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.48. About 1.92M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C; 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Profit Up 67%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Net $103.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,918 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 343,352 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 1.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,598 shares. Hm Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,348 are held by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. White Pine holds 0.12% or 132 shares. 7,755 are held by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Central Corporation invested in 3.67% or 13,000 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,582 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp reported 113 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership owns 5,776 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baltimore holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,762 shares. Fiera Capital Corp holds 23,904 shares. Scharf Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 370 shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.27% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio.

