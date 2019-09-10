Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Carret Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $445,000; Whitnell & Co Holds Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 9.90 million shares traded or 22.17% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: Trump admin will meet with Amazon, FB, Google and dozens of other companies’ top AI bosses on Thursday at WH; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board:; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation reported 303,553 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc reported 13.04 million shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 4,583 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 1.12M shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Arga Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 4,025 shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.12% or 901,722 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bbva Compass National Bank reported 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 1.56% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,000 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd accumulated 4,217 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 0.51% or 26,750 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.5% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 50,415 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 309,067 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,970 shares to 26,452 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co reported 2,750 shares stake. 3,866 are owned by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. 1,874 are held by Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability reported 2,650 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 169 were accumulated by Gould Asset Management Llc Ca. Cambridge Tru Communication stated it has 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Advisers has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chase Counsel reported 3,308 shares stake. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citizens & Northern Corp holds 1,754 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westwood Holding has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,625 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chickasaw Management Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,213 shares to 160,918 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).