Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Carret Asset Management Boosted Stake; Jbf Capital Has Raised First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Stake by $706,800

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $13.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.35. About 2.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Amazon may rival Walmart for buying stake in Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 16/03/2018 – Market in ‘Hurry to Discount’ Amazon Rivals, Says NYU’s Galloway (Video); 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp (INBK) by 28.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 37,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.31% . The institutional investor held 166,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 129,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in First Internet Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.61M market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 16,534 shares traded. First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has declined 32.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.76% the S&P500. Some Historical INBK News: 10/05/2018 – iQlYl Becomes China’s First Internet Video Platform to Obtain Certification from China’s Top Digital Rights Organization; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q EPS 71c; 08/05/2018 – First Internet Bank Receives Honors; 21/05/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – First Internet Bank Promotes Tom Smith to Regional Vice President; 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Internet Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INBK); 19/04/2018 – First Internet Bancorp 1Q Net $6.03M; 22/03/2018 – First Internet Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,411 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05M and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 91,300 shares to 84,000 shares, valued at $12.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc. Cmn (NYSE:BLK) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom.