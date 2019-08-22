Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Carret Asset Management Boosted Position; As Torchmark (TMK) Stock Rose, Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Cut Its Position by $7.78 Million

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 1,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $22.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.54. About 2.04M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug & pharmacy stocks spike after sources tell CNBC that Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 15/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Media companies score as the Supreme Court allows legal sports gambling Plus, Amazon makes a move to increase diversity on its board; Lyft claims 35 percent of the U.S. ride-share market; and inside NYC’s crypto conference; 03/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCESScoop from @JenniferJJacobs and…; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 69.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 96,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,154 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 138,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr holds 4,291 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 8,952 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,929 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc invested in 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs reported 21,260 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Wetherby Asset Incorporated holds 4,448 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Limited Company invested in 56 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 221,912 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 4,461 shares. Moreover, Btr has 0.05% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Rhumbline Advisers holds 213,713 shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.02% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.03% or 134,248 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 164,143 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 46,290 shares to 499,755 shares, valued at $34.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 34,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76B and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares to 120,240 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,457 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

