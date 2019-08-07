Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Carnegie Capital Asset Management Raised Its Position by $7.51 Million as Stock Price Declined; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Anthem (Call) (ANTM) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (ANTM) by 90.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 106,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 116,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $285.3. About 734,259 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 30/05/2018 – Donald Trump’s Pressure Pushed NFL to Change Its Anthem Rules — Owner Depositions

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc bought 4,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.31M, up from 11,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.01. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 08/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos recently revealed one of his sources of inspiration: A quote tacked on to his fridge. via @CNBCMakeIt

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 72,814 shares to 189,574 shares, valued at $54.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 393,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 14.74 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valinor Limited Partnership has 58,132 shares for 5.42% of their portfolio. America First Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Asset Mngmt One Ltd invested in 232,304 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Hitchwood Cap LP accumulated 50,000 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.27% or 1,132 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has 2.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 23,590 shares. Bessemer Llc accumulated 1,395 shares. R G Niederhoffer Capital Management reported 800 shares stake. Temasek Holdg (Private) owns 35,153 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Com, a Japan-based fund reported 510 shares. Vulcan Value Prns holds 5.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 310,602 shares. Aldebaran Finance has 3,508 shares for 4.39% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 1.55% or 2,789 shares. Goldstein Munger Associate holds 301 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Strategic Serv Inc, a New York-based fund reported 255 shares.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,104 shares to 4,070 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 81,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,141 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).