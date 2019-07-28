Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Carlson Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $325,923 as Market Value Rose; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Cut Holding by $605,790

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC 002045.SZ SAYS IT HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL NOTICE FROM AMAZON.COM TO RECALL ITS PORTABLE CHARGES, CLARIFYING MEDIA REPORTS; 22/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Commerical Airplane Deliveries 184

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assoc reported 20,502 shares. 65,500 are owned by Advent Cap Management De. Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd invested 1.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Darsana Cap Partners L P, New York-based fund reported 308,500 shares. City Holding, a West Virginia-based fund reported 3,817 shares. 42,553 were accumulated by Baxter Bros. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id accumulated 1,200 shares. 685 are held by Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca). Kwmg Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd owns 4,600 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 6,205 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 435,086 shares. Argent Ltd has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 4,680 are held by Smithfield. Quantres Asset Management Limited owns 1,000 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 238 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 802 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 191 shares. 4,475 were reported by Scholtz Co Limited Liability Corp. Northern Tru Corporation owns 4.94 million shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 0.82% or 7,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 2.14% or 1.11M shares. Df Dent & Incorporated holds 2.35% or 66,453 shares in its portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt Inc holds 800 shares or 12.97% of its portfolio. Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 142,667 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd has invested 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 311,771 shares. Generation Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 103,786 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Company reported 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).