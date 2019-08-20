Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $683,520; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shares Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Raised Stake by $1.45 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 728,833 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AWS: AMAZON TRANSCRIBE,AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW AVAILABLE; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Plc by 168,764 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $84.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 685,829 shares, and cut its stake in Rli Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roundview Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.57% or 6,544 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S holds 2.68% or 14,514 shares. Tb Alternative Assets Limited owns 1,600 shares. Atlantic Union Bancshares Corp has 1,972 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Ser, a Colorado-based fund reported 676 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2.46 million shares. Cognios Capital, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested in 28,876 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Professionals invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis reported 2.13% stake. Shanda Asset Hldgs Limited accumulated 1.15% or 4,000 shares. Associated Banc reported 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & Com holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 611 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 143,432 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,083 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).