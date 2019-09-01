Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Capital International Has Trimmed Position; Mckinley Capital Management Raised Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake by $559,286

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,032 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 8,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Today: Amazon Trumped Again, Tesla Shootout, Buying Spotify — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 17/05/2018 – Rediff: Amazon readies plan to take on Walmart in India’s retail space; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 20/05/2018 – Variety: `The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season Three by Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 75,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, up from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $185.32. About 1.19M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 21/04/2018 – DJ Raytheon Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTN); 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Raytheon delivering wireless TOW missiles to US Army – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 2.29 million shares. Fort Lp has 11,597 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Board reported 0.25% stake. Piedmont holds 0.43% or 57,822 shares. Bowling Port Management Ltd Company stated it has 11,189 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp invested in 282,219 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has 6,744 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.19% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 23,743 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co owns 8,107 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Kistler owns 180 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.13% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 83,901 shares. Private Asset Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 36,780 shares. Utah Retirement owns 54,214 shares.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 11,900 shares to 205,530 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 822 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,749 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,750 shares to 4,202 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “XPO Returns To Analysts’ Good Graces With Solid Second-Quarter Results – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.