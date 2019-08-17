Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Vocera Communicati (VCRA) Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $3.63 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon building ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care – CNBC

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vocera Communicati (VCRA) by 44.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 117,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The hedge fund held 381,579 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.07 million, up from 264,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vocera Communicati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.94M market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 301,161 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Rev $40.2M; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 14,800 shares to 82,600 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,600 shares, and cut its stake in Beigene Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 163,772 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 90,468 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 19,750 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 300,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.23% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Riverhead Management Limited Co reported 1,685 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). The New York-based Amer International Group Inc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Charles Schwab Investment owns 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 174,570 shares. Mufg Americas Holding, New York-based fund reported 262 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt reported 381,579 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 3,926 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust reported 54,939 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc holds 15,326 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru Company has 443 shares. Forbes J M & Company Llp holds 1.7% or 4,468 shares. Leavell Mgmt reported 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). British Columbia Inv Management invested in 1.56% or 106,843 shares. Greystone Managed Invests Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 2.55% or 7,135 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Ltd Llc invested in 5,568 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier & Inc accumulated 3,660 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 621 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 456 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Trust holds 0.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 855 shares. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 57,442 shares or 2.42% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,642 shares. 5,628 are held by Lincoln Natl.

