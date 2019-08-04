Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Increased Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Lowered Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 19,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.19 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08 million, up from 7,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 30/05/2018 – AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Neptune; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 04/04/2018 – As Amazon and other retailers move sales online, demand for warehouse space is skyrocketing and supply is still limited; 16/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S EUGENE KIM & CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON HAS SHELVED A PLAN TO SELL DRUGS TO HOSPITALS & INSIDERS SAY THERE ARE TWO REASONS WHY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,556 shares to 3,229 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Is Sitting on a $100 Billion Opportunity – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Eyes Cosmetic Business With Lady Gaga Products – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CTB, AMZN, UBER, IPIC, WMT, DIS, MCD, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.21% or 31,425 shares. Hengehold Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 352 shares. City Hldgs Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,956 shares. Howard Capital Management stated it has 19,195 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Beacon Fin reported 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 6,890 shares. Nordea Investment Ab owns 271,634 shares. Permanens Cap LP invested in 0.45% or 854 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 48,130 shares. Allstate has 29,354 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg stated it has 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Compton Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ri holds 1,232 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm invested 2.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fernwood Management Limited Company holds 1.22% or 1,289 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Ltd Llc owns 1.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,321 shares. Muhlenkamp Comm Inc stated it has 126,476 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 39,224 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,689 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 100,288 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Counsel holds 0.55% or 10,342 shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 3,665 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.49% or 100,000 shares. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Llc accumulated 335,691 shares. Advisors Ok stated it has 253,458 shares. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mngmt Comm has 2.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 289,677 shares. Drw Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,751 shares. Cumberland Partners invested in 274,982 shares. Ithaka Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 321,999 shares.