Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Broderick Brian C Upped Position; As Knowles (KN) Stock Value Rose, Mcclain Value Management Lifted by $1.04 Million Its Position

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 246,865 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 24.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.83% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 14C; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 16c; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1949.89. About 2.13M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight is scheduled for Sunday morning; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 07/05/2018 – As retail continues its decline, one industry seems to be ‘Amazon-proof’: beauty; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.