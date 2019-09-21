Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Broderick Brian C Lifted Position by $450,772 as Market Valuation Declined; As Home Depot (HD) Share Price Rose, Hilltop Holdings Has Raised by $456,228 Its Holding

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 36.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 2,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 8,203 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 5,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 79.83% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – SPANISH UNION TAKES LEGAL ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt reported 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Florida-based Capital Wealth Planning Ltd has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Diversified Tru holds 0.31% or 3,469 shares. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability De has invested 3.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spectrum Mngmt Gp invested in 2,091 shares. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has 2.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 79,755 shares or 2.35% of the stock. Private Capital owns 1,092 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Rbf Capital Lc owns 2,000 shares. Patten Group holds 143 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Serv has invested 8.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Oregon-based Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

