Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Broderick Brian C Increased Position; Cerner (CERN) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Cut Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Leclerc, fearing Amazon, to launch Paris food delivery service; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 13/03/2018 – This newly expanded partnership adds to Instacart’s growing arsenal of wholesale retailers as it competes with Amazon and Whole Foods in the online groceries area; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 95,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.90 million, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 868,876 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 340,000 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.