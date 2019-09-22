Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Market Valuation Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Increased Stake by $399,931

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 3,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 110,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.63M, up from 106,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56M shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 12,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 267,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50M, up from 255,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $32.41. About 17,205 shares traded or 78.94% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.64 in 2019Q1.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $43,979 activity. DUNCAN GEORGE L had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,478 on Thursday, July 25. Shares for $5,848 were bought by PUTZIGER MICHAEL T on Tuesday, September 3.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Virginia Community Bank by 35,219 shares to 306,725 shares, valued at $5.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 527,923 shares to 144,810 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.