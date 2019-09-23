Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Blue Edge Capital Has Boosted Its Position; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Market Value Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Boosted by $23.74 Million Its Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 847,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 14.99M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $432.83M, up from 14.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 8.38M shares traded or 125.94% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 705 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37B, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon low-tech underbelly; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Plc invested in 0.52% or 1,497 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 3,563 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Liability accumulated 2.65% or 30,934 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverbridge Ltd Liability reported 31,797 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shellback Limited Partnership invested 1.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oz Management Limited Partnership stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Altfest L J Com has 1.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,500 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability Com owns 5,730 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. 1,249 were reported by Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,671 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 2,913 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Com has invested 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Daiwa Securities Group Inc owns 22,076 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $285.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 300 shares to 3,034 shares, valued at $238.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,765 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

