Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Trimmed Position by $2.85 Million as Share Price Rose; Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Value Declined While Agf Investments America Decreased by $565,110 Its Stake

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again. And while Amazon will bundle the games behind its Prime subscription paywall (new price: $119 a year), it will also offer them for free on Twitch; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 29/05/2018 – Amazon’s board has recommended that shareholders reject the proposal; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 26,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 156,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 2.05M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.1% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Strs Ohio holds 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 10,018 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% or 26,400 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 1.06M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 6,800 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Td Asset Mgmt reported 278,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 198,142 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,898 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 23,318 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 105,851 shares. Geode Capital Limited holds 1.38 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 497,029 shares. Huntington Bankshares has 8,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability owns 714 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd. by 3,165 shares to 47,524 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.57 million for 14.10 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atwood & Palmer has 464 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 1.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Private Tru Co accumulated 3,589 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Camelot Portfolios Llc owns 715 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,220 shares. Daiwa Group reported 22,156 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 7,197 shares. Md Sass Investors holds 0.58% or 2,055 shares in its portfolio. Light Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,749 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. St Germain D J stated it has 484 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company owns 160 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Junto Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 2.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Mngmt owns 824 shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.