Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.85 Million as Stock Value Declined; Tyvor Capital Lowered Its Stake in Gap (GPS) by $8.02 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.91% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 9.89 million shares traded or 52.72% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 17/04/2018 – Gap Expanding Its Subscription Box Service To Children’s Pjs — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 23/05/2018 – Bend Source: Bridging the Gap; 24/05/2018 – With Clothes Piling Up, Gap Leans on Heavy Discounts to Clear Stores; 08/05/2018 – Bridging the Gap Between Mothers and Daughters in Iran; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon 1Q EPS $3.27; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 03/04/2018 – Traders May Finally Be Getting Tired of Trump’s Rants on Amazon; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes Amazon ‘scam,’ claims post office loses ‘billions’ delivering packages for the internet retailer; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Has More Than 100 Million Members; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDlnsight and Amazon Redshift; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 659 shares. Ipswich Invest Management stated it has 3,364 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Llc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Academy Cap Mngmt Tx, Texas-based fund reported 323 shares. Cadinha & Company Limited Liability Corp holds 6,046 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd holds 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 125 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.15% or 18,240 shares. Prudential invested in 1.8% or 606,660 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,082 shares. 542 were reported by Hartford Mgmt Inc. Sg Americas Limited accumulated 72,678 shares. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 5,067 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. King Wealth reported 4,969 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Ca accumulated 133 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 2,699 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 120,415 shares to 343,515 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI).

Analysts await The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.53 EPS, down 30.26% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GPS’s profit will be $200.33 million for 7.80 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by The Gap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 0.2% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 268,000 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board owns 17,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) accumulated 4,286 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 86,762 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 46 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.03% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 105,865 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 268,825 shares. Moreover, Cognios Lc has 0.77% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 83,519 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.02% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,182 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 17,172 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 6.91M shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0.02% or 764,431 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 891 shares.