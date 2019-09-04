Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Lowered Stake; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Valuation Declined, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $54.13 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 29/03/2018 – Trump has neglected to say anything about Amazon’s massive business from China, even though it fits right into his platform; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 3.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52 million, down from 4.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 1.98M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. The insider Nicholson Brian T. bought 10,000 shares worth $147,644.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 78,276 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 265,264 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The California-based Marcato Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 2.67% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 3,977 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 56,472 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Associates Inc holds 2.03% or 1.91M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 0.07% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Geode Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 2.35M shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 7.26 million shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 34,628 shares. Investec Asset North America reported 961,497 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 376,048 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Co.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.21 million shares to 14.31M shares, valued at $182.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 585,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.06M shares, and has risen its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FOREX-Euro slides to 28-month low as ECB stimulus eyed; pound sinks – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “I Told You The Market Will Get Wild – Prepare To Be Whipsawed Again – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in August – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Swiss National Bank policy to stay loose to curb franc – Maechler – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Is How The Bear Market Begins… – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vista Ptnrs accumulated 804 shares. Mar Vista Investment Limited Liability Company owns 64,133 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 3.13% or 2,595 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,768 were accumulated by Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma. Argi Invest Services Llc invested in 726 shares. 681 are owned by Filament Lc. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 19,627 shares or 17.95% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 55,175 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,061 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 22,197 shares. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 554 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Curbstone Fincl holds 1.35% or 2,786 shares. 465 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners Limited.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Stock Has a China problem – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.