Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 19/04/2018 – Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 09/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1760 FROM $1620; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 72.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 23,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,982 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 32,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 1.62 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,639 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 10.84 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

