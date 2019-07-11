Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Stake by $2.85 Million; As 3M (MMM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Orleans Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23 million, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $2012.81. About 2.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 21/03/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Partners with GoodforYou.com to Manage E-commerce for New HEMPd Product Line; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces More Excelerite® Products on Amazon.com; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $167.81. About 1.48 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was made by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $2.70M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by THULIN INGE G. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19M.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.56 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda accumulated 10,305 shares. Exchange Management Inc has 0.49% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 0.13% or 1,065 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 16,276 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca stated it has 1,385 shares. Somerset Grp Ltd reported 70,408 shares or 12.27% of all its holdings. 18,963 are held by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. First Merchants stated it has 0.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.9% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Blue Fincl Capital Inc has 0.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,000 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited invested 1.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Thomasville National Bank stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Neumann Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,226 shares. Mairs And Incorporated invested in 4.39% or 1.74M shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.