Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Holding by $2.85 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Trimmed America Movil Adr (AMX) Stake by $2.72 Million; Share Price Declined

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in America Movil Adr (AMX) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 194,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.66M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.80 million, down from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in America Movil Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 861,600 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1946.21. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.15 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 24,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $13.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

