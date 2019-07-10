Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beck Capital Management Lifted Holding; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Stock Rose, Redwood Investments Has Raised Position

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 19,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 127,235 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.45 million, up from 107,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $172.5. About 383,613 shares traded or 0.83% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 24/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Cannabidiol lsolate to Sundial; 04/05/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – FDA Committee Votes 13-0 Finding That GW Pharma Drug’s Risk-Benefit Profile Is Favorable; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 1,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $31.62 during the last trading session, reaching $2019.92. About 4.35 million shares traded or 10.03% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members; 26/04/2018 – Bezos Pads Fortune by $12 Billion in a Day as Amazon Sales Surge; 23/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company:; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy to battle Amazon

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,631 shares to 27,574 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,958 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 20 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Adrian Rawcliffe to Succeed James Noble as Adaptimmune Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock GW Pharmaceuticals Soared 77% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.