Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beck Capital Management Decreased Holding as Stock Price Declined; Holder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Cvs Health Com (CVS) Stake

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63M, down from 4,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $845.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $25.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1710.03. About 1.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Exits Zodiac Aerospace, Buys More Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $50 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 5,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,915 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 31,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 2.90M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 92.94 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 697 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Pine Ltd Llc owns 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 973 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Advisory reported 477 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru reported 5,832 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc owns 2,010 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4.96% or 12,530 shares. Perkins Coie Co holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 349 shares. Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc stated it has 3.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Naples Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Company holds 2.48% or 15,629 shares in its portfolio. 3,070 were accumulated by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. 468,035 are owned by Melvin Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assoc Limited Oh accumulated 34,826 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc owns 279,192 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Swedbank reported 1.04M shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Stock Yards Comml Bank holds 0.23% or 46,084 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). North Amer Management reported 12,482 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 27,092 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP has 117,526 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 576 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 59,032 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ca invested in 6,066 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc invested 0.36% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Petrus Lta reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Monetary Mgmt Group has 18,221 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd accumulated 55,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, which manages about $217.72 million and $150.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,637 shares to 34,671 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.